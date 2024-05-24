Yoon Vows to Create Turning Point with Kishida to Advance S. Korea-Japan Relations

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has vowed to work together with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to create a historic turning point that will further advance bilateral relations.Yoon made the pledge on Sunday during summit talks with Kishida at the presidential office in Seoul, after a summit meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang.Yoon said that he will work together with Kishida to create a historic turning point for bilateral relations next year, the 60th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic relations between the two nations.Yoon assessed that, based on his trust relations with Kishida, bilateral exchanges at all levels have greatly improved over the past year, stressing the full restoration of governmental consultative bodies between the two countries as agreed.Kishida said he was very pleased to continue to communicate closely with Yoon through dialogue and phone calls, noting that their Sunday meeting marks their tenth talk.The Japanese prime minister then called for the two nations to continue their shuttle diplomacy based on trust between the leaders.Kishida also hoped that the two nations would further deepen their cooperation to effectively deal with global issues.