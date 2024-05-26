Menu Content

Politics

Yoon, Li Agree to Establish Diplomatic Security Dialogue, Resume Talks to Upgrade FTA

Written: 2024-05-26 18:54:46Updated: 2024-05-27 09:07:05

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol and Chinese Premier Li Qiang agreed to establish a diplomatic security dialogue and resume negotiations to upgrade the free trade agreement (FTA) between the two nations. 

The presidential office announced the agreements on Sunday in a briefing on the outcome of the summit talks between the two leaders at the top office in Seoul. 

In the summit, Yoon and Li agreed to create a two-plus-two diplomatic security dialogue involving the two nations' foreign and defense ministries and to resume a vice foreign ministers' strategic dialogue in the second half of the year. 

The two leaders also agreed to activate their investment cooperation committee after a hiatus of 13 years.

In addition, they agreed to strengthen cooperation in efforts to counter transnational crimes involving drugs, illegal gambling and fraud.

The two sides will also launch a new dialogue on export controls in the area of supply chains.
