China: Yoon Affirms Support of 'One China' Principle in Summit with Li

The Chinese foreign ministry has said that President Yoon Suk Yeol affirmed his support of the “One China” principle during summit talks with Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Sunday.Announcing the outcome of the talks in a press release on Sunday, the ministry said that Yoon affirmed South Korea’s commitment to the One China principle and added that this position has never changed. The wording was not included in South Korea’s statement on the summit.The One China principle is the idea that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China, and should not be recognized as a separate state.The South Korean government has so far taken the position that it “respects” the concept of One China, avoiding the use of the word “principle.”Regarding Yoon's remarks included in the Chinese foreign ministry's press release, a South Korean foreign ministry official said that since the establishment of diplomatic relations with China in 1992, the Seoul government has maintained its position that it respects One China. The official added that there was a comment made in line with this stance during Sunday’s summit.The official, however, added that the South Korean side also emphasized that peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait are important for peace and prosperity not only on the Korean Peninsula but also in Northeast Asia.