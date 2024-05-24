Gov't to Accelerate Implementation of Medical Reform Measures

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has vowed to accelerate the implementation of medical reform measures as the nation’s increased medical school admissions quota for the 2025 academic year has now been set at four-thousand-567.Second vice health minister Park Min-soo made the vow on Monday at the beginning of a government meeting, saying that President Yoon Suk Yeol called for related ministries to take necessary measures to achieve medical reform.On Sunday, President Yoon called on the education and health ministries to take steps to ensure medical school students receive a solid education and to encourage trainee doctors to return to hospitals.The president also called for the speedy implementation of medical reform measures with the presidential medical reform special committee playing a leading role.Meanwhile, the central disaster and safety countermeasures headquarters said it plans to enhance communication with patients. Last week, the headquarters established a communication system allowing them to contact eleven major patients’ groups at any time.