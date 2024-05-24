DP Chair Criticizes Gov't, PPP for Insisting Delay of Pension Reform

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) Chairman Lee Jae-myung has criticized the government and the ruling People Power Party(PPP) for their insistence on delaying pension reform, stressing the need to seek reform in the current National Assembly.The DP chair issued the criticism on Monday during a meeting of the party’s Supreme Council at the Assembly, saying that calling to discuss the issue in the next National Assembly is the same as deciding not to pursue reform.Lee stressed that there is no reason to delay the reform, adding that if they postpone it this time, it will take a year to form a related committee, and then there will likely be no time to seek reform due to local and presidential elections.The DP chair said that his party, which had proposed a 45 percent income replacement rate, made a concession and accepted the ruling party’s proposal of a 44 percent rate, urging the PPP to pursue the reform agreed upon by both parties.Lee stressed that the rival parties should launch a discussion immediately, adding if they fail to reach an agreement by Tuesday, when the last plenary session of the 21st National Assembly will be held, they could convene a session on Wednesday to handle the related bill.