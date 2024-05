Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol urged the international community to sternly respond should North Korea proceed with its launch of a military reconnaissance satellite, despite warnings.At the start of a trilateral summit with his counterparts from Japan and China in Seoul on Monday, Yoon said all launches by the North using ballistic missile technology directly violate UN Security Council(UNSC) resolutions.Earlier in the day, Pyongyang announced plans to fire a rocket carrying a satellite between Monday and next Tuesday, which would follow the launch of its Malligyong-1 satellite last November.The North notified neighboring Japan that it will establish three maritime danger zones that could be affected by the satellite launch.