Yoon Stresses Importance of Implementing UNSC Resolutions on N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has stressed the importance of faithfully implementing UN Security Council(UNSC) resolutions against North Korea's nuclear and missile development, while also striving for the denuclearization of the North.Yoon made the comments during a joint press conference following a trilateral summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Seoul on Monday.[Sound bite: President Yoon Suk Yeol (Korean-English)]"In order to maintain peace and stability in the region, which is South Korea, Japan and China’s key interest, it is important to diligently implement UN Security Council resolution in efforts to achieve denuclearlization of North Korea, and ultimately realize the goal of peaceful reunification of the Korean Peninsula."Regarding the potential launch of a North Korean military spy satellite that Pyongyang announced earlier in the day, the president urged the international community to sternly respond should the North proceed with the launch, calling it a clear violation of UNSC resolutions.He said a joint declaration adopted by the three leaders contained a resolve for close cooperation in working towards the improvement of people's livelihoods, as well as promoting regional peace and prosperity.Yoon said he and his counterparts also agreed to promote the institution of trilateral cooperation by regularly holding trilateral summits and supporting the activities of the Trilateral Cooperation Secretariat.