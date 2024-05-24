Kishida: 3 Leaders Reaffirm Goals of Denuclearization of N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday said he and the leaders from South Korea and China reaffirmed that the goals of achieving North Korea's denuclearization and stability on the Korean Peninsula are common interests shared by the three parties.At a joint press conference following a trilateral summit with President Yoon Suk Yeol and Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Seoul, Kishida said should the North proceed with its announced launch of a military spy satellite, it would be in violation of UN Security Council(UNSC) resolutions.The Japanese leader also strongly urged Pyongyang to halt plans for the launch.Regarding the issue of Japanese abductees in the North, Kishida said he had asked Yoon and Li for their continued support to immediately resolve the issue, to which both leaders expressed their understanding.The prime minister said the leaders reaffirmed their resolve to seek cooperation in a wide range of areas as the three nations share a great level of responsibility over regional peace and prosperity.He also noted that they touched upon the topics of people-to-people exchanges, achieving a sustainable society and enhanced cooperation with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN).