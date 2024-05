Photo : YONHAP News

Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Monday said Beijing remains consistent in seeking peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and pushing for a political resolution to peninsula issues.At a joint press conference following a summit with President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Seoul, Li urged all involved parties to maintain restraint and prevent further complications of the situation.The Chinese premier is assessed to have called for the exercise of restraint not just by North Korea, but also South Korea and Japan.He also stressed the need for Seoul, Tokyo and Beijing to adequately handle their differences regarding sensitive issues and conflicts, be considerate of each other's key interests and issues of major concern, and practice multilateralism to ensure stability in Northeast Asia.