Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean military conducted air drills on Monday in response to North Korea's planned military reconnaissance satellite launch.According to the Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS), around 20 fighter jets, including the Air Force's F-35A, F-15K and the KF-16, conducted attack formation flight training and strike training, south of the no-fly line(NFL) at around 1 p.m.The air drills come just hours after the North notified Japan of its plan to launch a space rocket carrying a military spy satellite between Monday and June 4.The JCS emphasized that the strike package exercise was conducted to demonstrate the resolve and capabilities "to punish immediately, strongly and until the end" in the event of enemy provocation.The North Korean regime announced its plan to launch three more satellites this year following its first military spy satellite launch in November 2023.