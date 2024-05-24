S. Korea's Space Agency Officially Launched Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korea Aerospace Administration(KASA), the country's space agency officially launched on Monday.The so-called Korean version of NASA, which is set to integrate domestic space-related policies and projects officially opened with around 100 employees, including the inaugural director of KASA, Yoon Young-binbeginning their duties at the temporary office building in Sacheon, South Gyeongsang Province.The first personnel appointments were also made on the day, including John Lee, a former senior executive at NASA, appointed as the deputy administrator in charge of space missions and policies.KASA is a central administrative agency under the Ministry of Science and ICT and will be responsible for aerospace-related policies, research and development, industry development, civil-military cooperation, international cooperation, infrastructure, as well as preparations for space-related risks.The agency plans to announce its policy direction and future mission projects shortly.