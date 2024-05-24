KBS: Infractions Found in Deceased Army Trainee's Military Discipline Training

Photo : YONHAP News

An Army trainee who died on Saturday, two days after receiving extra training as a disciplinary measure, was found to have been ordered to run and do push-ups in full gear, which is against regulations.KBS reported on Monday that the trainee is said to have collapsed last Thursday at a military base in Inje, Gangwon Province after walking around the drill ground twice and then running in full uniform. The distance covered is estimated to be one-and-a-half kilometers.A military official said the trainee is also said to have done push-ups in full gear, which weighs more than 20 kilograms.Under Army regulations, only walking is allowed in full gear and the distance should be limited to within one kilometer.In the case of push-ups, commanding officers can order trainees to do up to 20 per set without full gear.The Army said it is jointly conducting an investigation with police into the trainee’s death as it found that rules regarding training for disciplinary means were broken.The Center for Military Human Rights said in a press release on Monday that the deceased and five other trainees had undergone military discipline training in full gear for conversing at nighttime, past permissible hours.