Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling People Power Party(PPP) floor leader Choo Kyung-ho has urged the opposition to work together with the ruling camp to pursue what it called “real” pension reform in the 22nd National Assembly which will open in two days.Choo made the call on Monday during a meeting of the party’s interim leadership with regard to the main opposition Democratic Party’s call to pass a bill seeking pension reform at the 21st National Assembly.The floor leader said overhauling the national pension hastily without a national consensus will be met with resistance as the task is a historic one that must be carried out with the next 70 to 100 years and the future generations in mind.He urged the main opposition party to stop efforts to hurriedly pass the pension reform bill and the bill that calls for a special counsel probe into controversies surrounding a military report on the death of a Marine last year.