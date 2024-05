Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has expressed condolences to the victims and their families of a deadly landslide in Papua New Guinea which is estimated to have killed at least 670 people.In a statement on his X account on Monday, Yoon said he is “deeply grieved and saddened by the tragic landslide in Enga province."The president then wished for the rapid recovery of the injured.The International Organization for Migration(IOM) earlier announced that the landslide in Enga on Sunday left more than six villages buried under soil and that the death toll is set to exceed 670.