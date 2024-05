Photo : KBS News

North Korea fired an unidentified projectile towards the southern part of Yellow Sea Monday night from the Tongchang-ri region where the Sohae Satellite Launching Station is located, according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS).The firing comes after Pyongyang announced plans early Monday to fire a rocket carrying a satellite between Monday and next Tuesday, which would follow the launch of its Malligyong-1 satellite last November.The North notified neighboring Japan that it will establish three maritime danger zones that could be affected by the satellite launch.It is speculated that the regime may have launched its military spy satellite on the first day of its notified launch period.