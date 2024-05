Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea appears to have fired its second military reconnaissance satellite late Monday but the attempt is believed to have ended in failure.In a text message to local reporters, Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said the military detected the launch at around 10:44 p.m. from the Tongchang-ri region in the North.The projectile was detected in multiple fragments in North Korean waters two minutes after it was fired toward the southern part of Yellow Sea, according to the JCS.While hinting at a possible midair explosion, the military said South Korean and U.S. intelligence authorities are analyzing the details of the projectile.The firing comes after Pyongyang announced plans early Monday to fire a rocket carrying a satellite between Monday and next Tuesday, which would follow the launch of its Malligyong-1 satellite last November.