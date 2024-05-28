KCNA: Satellite Launch Failed due to Midair Explosion

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea’s state media said a rocket launched by the North to deploy its second military reconnaissance satellite exploded shortly after liftoff on Monday.The Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said on Tuesday that the North launched the Malligyong-1-1 satellite aboard a new rocket at the Sohae Satellite Launching Station on the country’s northwest coast on Monday.But the KCNA said the launch failed as the rocket blew up during the first-stage flight soon after liftoff, citing the vice general of the North’s National Aerospace Technology Administration(NATA).The report came about 90 minutes after the launch, which took place at 10:44 p.m. Monday.The KCNA quoted the NATA official as saying that a preliminary examination showed that the explosion was attributed to the reliability of the operation of the newly developed liquid oxygen-petroleum engine.The administration reportedly said it will examine other possible causes of the failure as well.