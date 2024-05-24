US Condemns N. Korea's Satellite Launch

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States has condemned North Korea’s recent launch of a rocket carrying a military spy satellite as a violation of UN Security Council resolutions.A spokesperson for the U.S. State Department told KBS that the U.S. condemns North Korea's Monday launch of the rocket, which included technology directly related to the North’s ballistic missile program and was conducted in violation of multiple UN Security Council(UNSC) resolutions.The spokesperson said that Jung Pak, a senior official on North Korea at the State Department, has been in close consultation with South Korea and Japan regarding North Korea’s launch. The U.S. will continue to send a strong signal to the North that its actions undermine the stability and prosperity of the Korean Peninsula and will only deepen its isolation, the spokesperson added.The spokesperson also urged all countries to condemn North Korea’s illegal weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs and to pressure Pyongyang to engage in dialogue.The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command also criticized the North's rocket launch, saying it is assessing the situation in close coordination with allies and partners.The command said in a statement that it is aware of the North’s launch using ballistic missile technology, which is a brazen violation of multiple unanimous UNSC resolutions, raises tensions and risks destabilizing the security situation in the region and beyond.