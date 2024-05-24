UAE President Arrives in S. Korea on Tuesday for 2-Day State Visit

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol will host a state dinner honoring United Arab Emirates(UAE) President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who arrived in South Korea on Tuesday for a two-day state visit.Sheikh Mohammed’s visit marks the first state visit to the country by a UAE president.Last week, Kim Tae-hyo, first deputy chief of the presidential National Security Office, said in a press briefing that as the state visit is a first, the government will greet Mohammed with the highest courtesy.As the UAE presidential plane entered South Korea’s air defense identification zone on Tuesday, four fighter jets from the South Korean Air Force escorted the plane.President Yoon plans to have a meeting and a dinner with the UAE president on Tuesday to enhance their friendship.On Wednesday, an official welcoming ceremony will be held, featuring an air show by the Air Force's Black Eagles aerobatic team and an inspection of the traditional honor guard.Yoon and Mohammed will then hold a summit to discuss cooperation in sectors that include energy, defense and investment.