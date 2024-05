Photo : YONHAP News

China has announced that it will conduct rocket launches in the Yellow Sea this week, saying that ships will be prohibited from entering specific areas during the launches.According to the Chinese maritime safety administration, the rocket launches will be conducted off the coast of Rizhao south of Shandong Province from Tuesday to Friday.The administration said that ships will not be allowed to enter the areas during the launches, without offering any further details on the operations.There is speculation that China will conduct military exercises such as maritime missile launches during this period, given that China usually announces in advance the areas for such drills and prohibits ships from entering when conducting military exercises involving live fire.Last week, China conducted a two-day large-scale military exercise virtually surrounding Taiwan.