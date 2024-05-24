Menu Content

DP Seeks to Pass Special Probe into Marine Death Report at Tuesday's Revote

Written: 2024-05-28 13:30:05Updated: 2024-05-28 13:43:44

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) called to conduct a revote on the president-vetoed bill on a special counsel probe into a controversial military report on the death of a Marine last year at Tuesday's final plenary session of the 21st National Assembly.

At a party meeting, DP floor leader Park Chan-dae expressed deep regret that the rival parties failed to reach an agreement on the agenda and schedule of the plenary session during a meeting presided over by the parliamentary speaker the previous day.

Criticizing the ruling People Power Party(PPP) for being uncooperative and irresponsible, Park said the main opposition will do its best until the end to bring the 21st Assembly to a successful conclusion.

While Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo has declared to put to a vote on Tuesday bills on the special counsel probe and on assisting victims of jeonse lump-sum housing rental fraud, the DP is also calling for the handling of seven other livelihood-related bills that were submitted.

The DP floor leader urged the speaker to also put the livelihood bills to a vote at Tuesday's session, and for the ruling party to cooperate in ensuring their passage.
