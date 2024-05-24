Agency Forecasts Seoul Population to Tumble Below 8 Mln by 2052

Photo : KBS News

The state statistical agency forecasts Seoul’s population to dwindle to seven-point-93 million in 2052.According to Statistics Korea’s population forecast from 2022 to 2052 on Tuesday, those in the central administrative city of Sejong and Gyeonggi Province in the capital region will grow, while those in other 15 major cities and provinces will decline.The agency said under the median estimate, the nation's total population would expand from 51-point-67 million in 2022 to 51-point-75 million by 2024, before dropping to 46-point-27 million in 2052.As for Seoul, the capital’s population is forecast to fall by 15-point-eight percent from nine-point-42 million in 2022 to seven-point-93 million in 2052.Should the current population changing trends in major cities and provinces continue, populations in Sejong and Gyeonggi Province would rise in 2052 compared to the year 2022, with the agency citing the public institutional relocation in Sejong, and the existing population inflow to Gyeonggi among all age groups.The median age in nine regions, including South Jeolla, North Gyeongsang and South Gyeongsang provinces, is projected to surpass 60 by 2052, while the median age in Sejong, Seoul and Daejeon are forecast range between 52-point-one to 56-point-four.