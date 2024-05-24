Menu Content

Gov't to Reduce Levies on Electricity Bills, International Travel Starting July

Written: 2024-05-28 14:08:40Updated: 2024-05-28 14:39:08

Photo : YONHAP News

Starting July, the government will reduce the levy on electricity bills in phases, lowering the burden on consumers.

The Cabinet on Tuesday approved 13 enforcement ordinances, including the electricity fee revision, as a follow-up to a levy adjustment plan announced in March.

The existing three-point-seven-percent levy for electricity will drop to three-point-two percent from July, which will be further cut to two-point-seven percent by July next year. The adjustment will help reduce the annual burden for four-person households by around eight-thousand won, or five U.S. dollars and 90 cents.

Public fees imposed on travelers heading abroad will be reduced from eleven- to seven-thousand won per person, while the exemption for children will expand from covering children up to the age of one to covering children up to the age of eleven.

Trucks with an engine displacement of three-thousand cubic centimeters or less and a loading capacity of 800 kilograms or more, who are required to shoulder an environmental improvement cost of 15-thousand-190 won per quarter, will see the cost drop to seven-thousand-600 won.
