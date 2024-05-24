Menu Content

[KBS Exclusive] 2 People Identified as Suspects in Death of Army Trainee following Disciplinary Measures

Written: 2024-05-28 14:52:07Updated: 2024-05-28 15:49:45

Photo : YONHAP News

A company commander and a deputy have been identified as suspects in the recent death of an Army trainee, who collapsed after he was instructed to do excessive exercises as a form of punishment at a unit in Inje, Gangwon Province.

In case files the Gangwon Provincial Police received from the military on Tuesday, the list of suspects has been narrowed down to the two people who ordered the trainee to complete physically painful methods of training on a military training ground.

After investigating the incident, the military has reportedly determined that the officers are guilty of negligent homicide.

On Monday, KBS reported that the trainee was ordered to walk or run one-point-five kilometers and do pushups while in full combat gear last Thursday, punishments which are against Army regulations.

The trainee, who was ordered to take part in the disciplinary exercises after being noisy at bedtime the night before, collapsed during the training, after which he was taken to a civilian hospital for treatment. His condition worsened and he died two days later.
