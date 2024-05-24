Gov't to Provide Humanitarian Aid Worth US$26 Mln to Syria, Neighboring Countries amid Civil War

Photo : YONHAP News

The government announced plans to provide humanitarian assistance to Syria and neighboring countries worth 26 million U.S. dollars this year amid an ongoing civil war.The announcement was made on Monday by Kweon Ki-hwan, the foreign ministry's deputy minister for multilateral and global affairs, at the Eighth Brussels Conference on supporting the future of Syria and the region.According to the ministry, Kweon expressed concerns over the worsening humanitarian crisis in the region stemming from the protracted conflicts since the civil war broke out in 2011.The deputy minister urged to seek a political resolution in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 2254, which calls for suspension of all attacks on civilian facilities in Syria to help address the humanitarian crisis.The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs(OCHA) estimates that over 16 million people in Syria, or around 71 percent of the population, are in need of humanitarian aid.