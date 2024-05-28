Special Counsel Probe Bill on Report of a Marine's Death Fails to Pass Revote

Photo : YONHAP News

A special counsel probe into a report on the death of a Marine last year has failed to pass a revote at the National Assembly's plenary session on Tuesday.With a total of 295 votes, 179 voted in favor of the passage, 111 voted against, and four votes were voided, failing to garner the 197 votes needed to achieve a two-thirds majority for the bill's passage.The special counsel probe bill was initially passed by the main opposition Democratic Party(DP)-led National Assembly earlier this month but was vetoed by President Yoon Suk Yeol.The bill calls for the appointment of a special counsel to look into allegations of the top office and the defense ministry's alleged interference in the military's probe into the death of Marine Corporal Chae Su-geun, who was killed during a search and rescue mission for victims of heavy downpour last July.The ruling People Power Party has opposed the bill, saying it first needs to see the results of an ongoing investigation by the police and the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials(CIO).The DP announced it plans to join hands with other minority opposition parties and civic groups to hold a rally protesting the failure of the passage of the bill on June 1. It also plans to pursue the matter again as its first bill of the 22nd National Assembly.