Photo : YONHAP News

The foreign ministry has revamped its organizational structure, creating the Office of Strategy and Intelligence.The ministry on Tuesday announced the move, upgrading the previous Office of Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs to become the new vice ministerial unit.The newly created Office of Strategy and Intelligence will oversee four bureaus, which are in charge of strategy and policy planning, diplomatic intelligence, Korean Peninsula policy, and international security, respectively.The foreign ministry said that the upgraded vice ministerial strategy and planning office will be able to contribute more effectively, coping with global polycrises and evolving geopolitical issues.