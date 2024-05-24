Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Alleged Mastermind Behind Palace Vandalism Flees During Probe, Caught in 2 Hrs

Written: 2024-05-28 16:01:47Updated: 2024-05-28 16:22:27

Alleged Mastermind Behind Palace Vandalism Flees During Probe, Caught in 2 Hrs

Photo : YONHAP News

A suspect in his 30s who was arrested on charges of commissioning teenagers to paint graffiti on the walls of a historic palace in central Seoul last year fled while being investigated, only to be caught within two hours.

The suspect was being questioned at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's Cyber Investigation Unit office at around 1:50 p.m. on Tuesday.

While it did not specify how he escaped the premises, the police managed to apprehend the escapee at around 3:40 p.m.

The suspect was arrested last Wednesday on charges of ordering teenagers to graffiti the Gyeongbokgung Palace, as well as other locations including the National Palace Museum of Korea in December 2023 in exchange for three million won, or around two thousand-200 U.S. dollars.

He faces charges of violating the Cultural Heritage Protection Act, as well as other charges including distribution of obscene materials.

The court issued a pretrial detention warrant on Saturday and the suspect was detained for questioning before fleeing.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >