Fmr. Chinese Employee of SK Hynix Standing Trial for Alleged Data Leak to Huawei

Photo : YONHAP News

A former Chinese employee of SK Hynix's Chinese subsidiary is standing trial for allegedly leaking the latest semiconductor-related technology to local tech giant Huawei.According to the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police on Tuesday, the female worker in her 30s was referred to the prosecution under pretrial detention late last month on charges of violating the Act on Prevention of Divulgence and Protection of Industrial Technology.The prosecution indicted her early this month, and she is currently standing trial at the Yeoju Branch of the Suwon District Court.The woman is accused of printing and leaking over three-thousand pages of documents on key technology related to reducing the defect rate in semiconductor production in June 2022. At the time, she was expected to change jobs to work for Huawei.After SK Hynix reported the woman's suspected file leak to the police after she left the company in June 2022, the police specified charges against her and apprehended her at the airport last month upon her return from China.