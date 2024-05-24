Culture Ministry Vows to Improve Quality of Korean Information Distributed Online

Photo : YONHAP News

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism vowed to promote the country's image overseas with the integrated concept of a "global hub nation" by improving the quality of Korean information distributed online.The announcement comes as the ministry unveiled its "Digital Transformation Era, Overseas Promotion Plan" for 2024-2027 during a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.In the plan, the ministry will promote messages and stories based on the vision of a "global hub nation" with six key images of Korea: 'innovative,' 'creative,' 'friendly,' 'trustworthy,' 'growing,' and 'safe.'The ministry also vowed to improve the quality of Korean information distributed online, on websites such as Wikipedia, as well as official sites of foreign governments, international organizations, tourism websites, textbooks, and more, to establish a foundation for providing high-quality information on the country.The culture ministry launched the International Cultural Affairs and Public Relations Office in February to promote Korea's core values while providing interactive information on the country.