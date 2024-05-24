KCC Chief Meets with Heads of Top Domestic OTT Platform Operators

Photo : YONHAP News

Korea Communications Commission(KCC) Chairman Kim Hong-il on Tuesday met with the heads of the nation’s top four over-the-top(OTT) platforms to share views on ways to revitalize the domestic OTT industry.Kim said bolstering the OTT industry is one of the KCC’s key goals as the commission seeks to both enhance people’s happiness and push for the growth of domestic media industries.He said that by significantly driving both the quantitative and qualitative development of content, OTT services have drastically improved people’s quality of life by providing creative and diverse content to viewers.During the meeting, the heads of TVING, Wavve, Coupang Play and Watcha called on the KCC to actively pursue policies to protect and support the local OTT industry so that it can overcome financial difficulties and compete against global rivals.The firms also stressed the need for the commission to minimize regulations against OTT firms as much as possible when overhauling media regulations and to provide further support for Korean OTT providers to advance into foreign markets.