Photo : YONHAP News

The nation’s six opposition parties have denounced the government and ruling camp after parliament rejected a bill calling for a special counsel probe into a report on the death of a Marine last year.Lawmakers of the main opposition Democratic Party(DP), Justice Party, Jinbo Party, Basic Income Party, Rebuilding Korea Party and New Future Party gathered in front of the National Assembly shortly after Tuesday’s plenary session to protest the rejection of the special counsel probe bill.The lawmakers then expressed intent to push forward the bill’s passage in the incoming 22nd National Assembly.DP chair Lee Jae-myung said the lawmakers of the ruling People Power Party had broken the desperate will of the people, calling their move a “truly wrong conduct.”He then vowed to get to the bottom of the Marine’s death, together with the public.