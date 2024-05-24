PPP to Recommend Pres. Yoon to Veto Bill on Jeonse Fraud

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling People Power Party(PPP) floor leader Choo Kyung-ho says he will recommend President Yoon Suk Yeol veto a bill designed to support victims of lump-sum “jeonse” housing rental deposit fraud that the opposition-controlled parliament passed on Tuesday.Choo made the remark to reporters on Tuesday at the National Assembly, saying the bill has a number of problems.On parliament rejecting a bill that calls for a special counsel probe into controversies surrounding a report on the death of a Marine last year, Choo said party members had put on a united front on a matter that had been adopted as a party platform.The floor leader said the party will actively urge related investigative authorities to swiftly and sternly probe the military's controversial handling of an investigation into the Marine’s death.Meanwhile, a senior official at the presidential office commented on the special counsel probe bill failing to pass the revote, saying that the top office and the ruling camp shoulder the same responsibilities and share a common fate.