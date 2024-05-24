Menu Content

Politics

Nat'l Assembly Passes 4 Contentious Bills With Only Opposition in Attendance

Written: 2024-05-28 19:02:50Updated: 2024-05-28 19:08:27

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly on Tuesday passed four contentious bills with only opposition party lawmakers taking part in voting. 

Among the four bills is one that seeks to provide benefits to people of merit and their families who suffered damages in democratic movements other than the April 19 Revolution and May 18 Gwangju Democratic Uprising. 

Another bill that was passed seeks to extend by five years the period of providing medical expense support to victims of the sinking of the Sewol ferry. 

Parliament also passed a bill that aims to support farmers for the development of industries of hanwoo, or premium Korean beef, and a bill that provides legal basis for farmers and fishermen to establish representative organizations. 

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) did not take part in the voting of the four bills to protest the opposition's unilateral push for their passage without prior agreement. 

PPP floor leader Choo Kyung-ho told reporters that he will recommend that President Yoon Suk Yeol veto the four bills.
