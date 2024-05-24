N. Korean Leader Criticizes S. Korea’s Air Drills as ‘Playing with Fire’

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has reportedly slammed South Korea for criticizing the North’s recent satellite launch and said Seoul was “playing with fire” by conducting air drills involving fighter jets.The North’s state Rodong Sinmun said on Wednesday that Kim made the remarks the previous day during his visit to the country’s Academy of Defense Sciences on the 60th anniversary of its foundation.During the visit, Kim publicly mentioned the North’s failed attempt to launch a military reconnaissance satellite, stressing the need to operate military spy satellites regardless of Monday’s failure.Kim reportedly said that possessing military reconnaissance satellites is a crucial task to strengthen national self-defense deterrence and protect national sovereignty and security from potential threats caused by U.S. military acts and provocations.Kim also denounced South Korea's military for demonstrating its show of force against its satellite launch, calling it a very dangerous provocation and an act of playing with fire that cannot be forgiven.South Korea's military staged an air exercise involving around 20 fighter jets Monday near the border with North Korea, hours after North Korea informed Japan of its plan to launch a satellite.