UN Chief, EU Condemn N. Korea's Attempted Satellite Launch

2024-05-29

UN Chief, EU Condemn N. Korea's Attempted Satellite Launch

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has strongly condemned North Korea’s latest attempt to launch a military reconnaissance satellite.

In a statement communicated by his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric on Tuesday, the UN chief said that any launch using ballistic missile technology is contrary to relevant Security Council resolutions. 

Guterres reiterated his call on Pyongyang to fully comply with its international obligations under Security Council resolutions and swiftly resume dialogue without preconditions to achieve the goal of sustainable peace and the complete and verifiable denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

The European External Action Service, the European Union's diplomatic service, also strongly condemned the launch using ballistic missile technology, saying that the launch constituted a clear and flagrant violation of relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

North Korea attempted to launch its second spy satellite Monday night, but the rocket exploded in midair shortly after takeoff. North Korean state media promptly acknowledged the failure.
