Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean military has reportedly detected balloons presumed to have been sent over the border by North Korea.According to a military source on Wednesday, the balloons were found in South Korean border areas and in Seoul, with some having fallen to the ground and others still in the air.The military and the police have collected some 260 of the fallen balloons as of 4 p.m. Some of the balloons reportedly had containers of fecal matter attached.The military is looking into whether the balloons contain propaganda leaflets.The JCS advised anyone who finds such balloons to not touch them and report their findings to the nearest military base or police station.On Sunday, North Korea criticized South Korean civic groups that send propaganda leaflets and vowed to take countermeasures, saying that countless amounts of wastepaper and filth will soon be distributed in the border area of South Korea.