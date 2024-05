Photo : Presidential Office

President Yoon Suk Yeol held a state dinner for United Arab Emirates(UAE) President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Tuesday, the first day of the UAE president’s two-day state visit to the country.The two leaders also took a stroll around Changdeok Palace in downtown Seoul and watched a Korean royal dance performance.At the state dinner, held at the presidential office, Yoon welcomed Sheikh Mohamed to South Korea, noting that his visit marks the first state visit to the country by a UAE president.Yoon also proposed for the two nations to further develop their special strategic partnership through the UAE president’s visit.On Wednesday, Yoon and the sheikh will hold a summit after an official welcoming ceremony.