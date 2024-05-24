S. Korea, US Hold Joint Air Drills involving 90 Aircraft

Photo : YONHAP News

The Air Forces of South Korea and the United States are staging live-fire drills involving some 90 aircraft.According to the Air Forces of the two nations on Tuesday, the four-day drills, which kicked off on Monday, involve some 90 aircraft including the South's F-35A stealth fighters and the U.S. A-10 attack aircraft.The allies are reportedly conducting air-to-air and air-to-ground live fire training at a maritime firing range in the Yellow Sea, with air-to-air missiles and air-to-ground bombs and missiles striking virtual targets.The South Korean Air Force said that the exercise is focused on establishing a response posture to enemy provocations and strengthening the pilots' ability to utilize aircraft weapons and strike targets.It added that the training also confirmed the improvement in the weaponry of the enhanced KF-16 fighter jets.The exercises come after North Korea's failed attempt to launch a military spy satellite on Monday.