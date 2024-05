Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Georgia will hold a second round of talks to negotiate an economic partnership agreement(EPA) in Seoul this week.According to Seoul's trade ministry, about 30 officials from the two sides will hold negotiations for three days from Wednesday.The two nations held the first round of official talks in February in Georgia after announcing the launch of the talks for the EPA in November last year.During the second round of talks the parties will discuss 13 segments, including commodities, services and digital trade.An EPA is a trade agreement that includes the market opening elements of a free trade agreement(FTA) such as tariff elimination, but it is more focused on establishing a mutually beneficial trade network and covers a smaller scope compared to a traditional FTA.