Photo : YONHAP News

Unionized workers at Samsung Electronics declared their intention to launch a strike for the first time in the company's history.At a press conference on Wednesday, the tech giant's largest National Samsung Electronics Union(NSEU) with membership of over 28-thousand, or 22 percent of the total workforce, announced the strike, citing the management's attitude which they said disregards the workers.The announcement comes a day after wage negotiations between labor and management fell through.While the two sides reportedly clashed over the participation of two members representing the management, the union accused management of coming to the talks without any prepared agenda.For the time being, union members plan to take collective action by taking one day of annual leave. The union leadership has asked the members to take their leave on June 7.