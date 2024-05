Photo : YONHAP News

The government plans to push for the enactment of its principle to accept all defectors from North Korea during the 22nd National Assembly.Seoul's unification ministry on Tuesday approved of the inclusion of such a plan in the North Korean defector settlement support basic plan for the years 2024 to 2026 during a meeting presided over by vice unification minister Moon Seoung-hyun.The vice minister said his ministry also plans to set up settlement support payouts for the defectors, while actively looking for households in a state of crisis.Earlier, the ministry submitted a revision bill to require the unification minister to verify from all North Korean defectors whether they wish to defect regardless of their entering the country via a third country, land, or sea. The bill, however, has been scrapped upon the end of the 21st Assembly.