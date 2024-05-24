Government Promulgates Sewol Ferry Victim Support Bill

Photo : YONHAP News

The government on Wednesday promulgated a main opposition Democratic Party(DP)-led bill that calls for extending support for victims of the 2014 Sewol ferry disaster.During an extraordinary Cabinet meeting, the government promulgated the amendment to extend by five years the period of providing medical expense support to victims of the sinking of the Sewol ferry.However, the Cabinet recommended that the president exercise his veto power on four other contentious bills that the opposition-controlled National Assembly passed on Tuesday. The ruling People Power Party(PPP) declined to take part in the voting on the bills in protest of the opposition's unilateral push for their passage without prior agreement.The bills include a revision to a special measure aimed at assisting victims of a series of home rental scams and the Democratic Merit Act, which calls for benefits for former pro-democracy activists who have not been designated as national merit awardees.The parliament also passed a bill that aims to support farmers for the development of industries of hanwoo, or premium Korean beef, and a bill that provides a legal basis for farmers and fishermen to establish representative organizations.