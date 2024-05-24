Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Government Promulgates Sewol Ferry Victim Support Bill

Written: 2024-05-29 16:22:38Updated: 2024-05-29 16:45:54

Government Promulgates Sewol Ferry Victim Support Bill

Photo : YONHAP News

The government on Wednesday promulgated a main opposition Democratic Party(DP)-led bill that calls for extending support for victims of the 2014 Sewol ferry disaster.

During an extraordinary Cabinet meeting, the government promulgated the amendment to extend by five years the period of providing medical expense support to victims of the sinking of the Sewol ferry. 

However, the Cabinet recommended that the president exercise his veto power on four other contentious bills that the opposition-controlled National Assembly passed on Tuesday. The ruling People Power Party(PPP) declined to take part in the voting on the bills in protest of the opposition's unilateral push for their passage without prior agreement. 

The bills include a revision to a special measure aimed at assisting victims of a series of home rental scams and the Democratic Merit Act, which calls for benefits for former pro-democracy activists who have not been designated as national merit awardees.

The parliament also passed a bill that aims to support farmers for the development of industries of hanwoo, or premium Korean beef, and a bill that provides a legal basis for farmers and fishermen to establish representative organizations.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >