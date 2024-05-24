Pres. Yoon Vetoes 4 Contentious Bills last day of 21st Assembly session

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday vetoed four contentious bills that the opposition-controlled parliament had passed the previous day.The presidential office announced on the last day of the four-year session that the president vetoed a bill seeking revisions to the law on supporting victims of lump-sum “jeonse” housing rental deposit fraud as well as a bill that aims to provide benefits to people of merit and their families who suffered damages in democratic movements other than the April 19 Revolution and May 18 Gwangju Democratic Uprising.The two other bills that the president rejected are a bill that aims to support farmers for the development of industries of hanwoo, or premium Korean beef, and a bill that provides legal basis for farmers and fishermen to establish representative organizations.The move came hours after the government decided during a Cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, to recommend the president to exercise his veto power over the four bills.With the latest move, Yoon has now vetoed a total of 14 bills since taking office in May 2022.