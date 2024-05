Photo : YONHAP News

The UN Security Council(UNSC) will likely convene a meeting sometime this week to discuss ways to respond to North Korea’s recent launch of a rocket carrying a military reconnaissance satellite.A foreign ministry official told reporters on Wednesday that the government has held close consultations with the U.S. and other like-minded countries on the launch by the North.The official said South Korea, together with the U.S. and Japan, requested the country that holds the UNSC presidency to convene a council meeting this week.The official said the meeting will likely be held on Friday.UNSC resolutions censure the North from carrying out any launch using ballistic missile technology.Still, Observers say it would be difficult for the council to jointly respond to the North’s latest launch due to opposition from China and Russia which are both permanent members.