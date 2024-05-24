Top Office: Effect of Continuous Int'l Sanctions Led to N. Korea's Failed Spy Satellite Launch

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office has assessed that North Korea failed to launch a military spy satellite on Monday due to difficulties in procuring necessary parts and developing related technology amid the international community’s continuous sanctions in effect.A senior official of the top office disclosed the assessment to reporters on Wednesday, stressing that the international community’s continuous sanctions regime is affecting the North’s illegal missile and nuclear weapons activities.He then emphasized the need to steadfastly maintain international cooperation on implementing such sanctions.The official also attributed the failure to a possible rush by the North to execute the launch shortly after the three-way summit among the leaders of South Korea, Japan and China which was held in Seoul on Monday after four-and-a-half years.On the military detecting balloons presumed to originate from North Korea, the official said Pyongyang apparently is trying to test the South Korean people and the government on how they would respond to psychological warfare.The official said the government plans to deal with the matter in a calm manner.