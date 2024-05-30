JCS: N. Korea Fires around 10 Short-Range Ballistic Missiles toward East Sea

Photo : Korean Central TV Capture
South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said that North Korea launched about ten short-range ballistic missiles towards the East Sea on Thursday morning.
The JCS said the military detected around ten projectiles, presumed to be short-range ballistic missiles, fired from the Sunan area in Pyongyang at 6:14 a.m.
It said the missiles flew some 350 kilometers before falling into the ocean. Given the distance, the projectiles are presumed to be super-large caliber missiles, fired from a multiple rocket launch system, known as the KN-25.
The JCS said the military has beefed up surveillance and is maintaining a full readiness posture while closely sharing information regarding the North’s ballistic missiles with the United States and Japan.
The launch comes three days after the North’s failed attempt to launch a military spy satellite on Monday. It also comes a day after the North sent about 260 balloons over the border with South Korea carrying containers of fecal matter.
It marks the North's first ballistic missile launch since it launched short-range ballistic missiles on May 17.