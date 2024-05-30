JCS: N. Korea Fires around 10 Short-Range Ballistic Missiles toward East Sea

Photo : Korean Central TV Capture

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said that North Korea launched about ten short-range ballistic missiles towards the East Sea on Thursday morning.The JCS said the military detected around ten projectiles, presumed to be short-range ballistic missiles, fired from the Sunan area in Pyongyang at 6:14 a.m.It said the missiles flew some 350 kilometers before falling into the ocean. Given the distance, the projectiles are presumed to be super-large caliber missiles, fired from a multiple rocket launch system, known as the KN-25.The JCS said the military has beefed up surveillance and is maintaining a full readiness posture while closely sharing information regarding the North’s ballistic missiles with the United States and Japan.The launch comes three days after the North’s failed attempt to launch a military spy satellite on Monday. It also comes a day after the North sent about 260 balloons over the border with South Korea carrying containers of fecal matter.It marks the North's first ballistic missile launch since it launched short-range ballistic missiles on May 17.