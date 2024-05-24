Menu Content

Inter-Korea

Written: 2024-05-30 09:00:50Updated: 2024-05-30 09:02:44

UN Security Council to Hold Meeting Friday on N. Korea's Failed Satellite Launch

Photo : YONHAP News

The UN Security Council(UNSC) will convene a formal meeting on Friday to discuss North Korea’s recent failed attempt to launch a military reconnaissance satellite and possible responses. 

An official at South Korea’s mission to the United Nations said on Wednesday that the Security Council will discuss the launch in a formal meeting on Friday.  

North Korea said the launch on Monday ended in failure when a newly developed rocket engine exploded shortly after liftoff. 

The North’s launch of a spy satellite is in violation of the UN Security Council resolutions prohibiting any launch by the North using ballistic missile technology. 

South Korea, a Security Council member, plans to strongly condemn the North’s continued launches of ballistic missiles and satellites. 

UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Tuesday strongly condemned North Korea’s latest attempt to launch a military reconnaissance satellite, saying that any launch using ballistic missile technology is contrary to relevant Security Council resolutions.
