Photo : YONHAP News

The 22nd National Assembly begins its four-year term on Thursday.The National Assembly Secretariat said it plans to accept requests for the first extraordinary session from Friday to Sunday.The secretariat also said the first plenary session is scheduled for next Wednesday, when the speaker and vice speaker for the first half of the 22nd National Assembly will be elected.Rep. Woo Won-shik of the main opposition Democratic Party(DP), was elected by the party to be the candidate for speaker.Following its first plenary session, the parliament plans to hold an opening ceremony.At the April 10 general elections, the ruling People Power Party won 108 seats in the 300-member parliament, while the DP and five other opposition parties secured 192 seats.