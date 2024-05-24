Japan Condemns N. Korea's Ballistic Missile Launch

Photo : YONHAP News

Japan has reportedly lodged a protest with North Korea over its launch of multiple ballistic missiles on Thursday, according to Japanese outlet Kyodo News.Japan’s defense ministry announced at 6:17 a.m. that the North had fired suspected short-range ballistic missiles. Four minutes later, Japan’s Coast Guard said the projectiles had already fallen outside of Japan’s exclusive economic zone.The defense ministry said North Korea fired multiple ballistic missiles, one of which flew more than 350 kilometers at a maximum altitude of about 100 kilometers.Speaking to reporters right after the launch, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida strongly condemned the North’s ballistic missile launch as a violation of UN Security Council resolutions, adding Japan has already lodged a protest.Kishida stressed that Tokyo will continue to collect related information and maintain close cooperation with the United States and South Korea.